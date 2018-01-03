Maxine Waters tweet thegrio.com
U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district Maxine Waters (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Maxine Waters had time today.

The longtime California congresswoman turned Queen Aunty shero of the 21st century tweeted out a special message of support for Robert Mueller.

Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department back in May to lead a special counsel investigating whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives leading up to the 2016 election.

Auntie Maxine wanted Mueller to know she has his back: