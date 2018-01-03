Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ salary is $18M less than Matt Lauer’s

Despite making history, the new co-anchor's pay is a fraction of her predecessor's

Hoda Kotb has taken over Matt Lauer‘s position on the Today show, but she’s not getting paid what he was.

Kotb’s contract sits at $7 million per year, which is a far cry from the $25 million per year Lauer was making before NBC dropped him over sexual misconduct allegations.

However, according to Page Six, Kotb isn’t too bothered by the disparity.

“Hoda isn’t complaining about the money. She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves. Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News,” an NBC source said.

‘The most popular decision NBC News has ever made’

Kotb had filled in for Matt Lauer after he was fired over a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct. She and Savannah Guthrie had been co-hosting the show since November, and now, the change is permanent.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the change shortly before the show aired in a memo that read, “Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said on Tuesday.

“There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you,” Kotb replied.

It seems particularly fitting that Kotb’s new position means that the Today show has two women leading the lineup for the first time ever. In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer, that means the show no longer has its one man, one woman setup.

And, at least in the short term, it looks like Today has enjoyed higher ratings since Lauer left and the ladies took over.