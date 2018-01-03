Tamar & Vince spotted together at airport, give status of their relationship

The singer and estranged husband had somewhat different responses when asked about reconciliation

On Tuesday morning, Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert were spotted together at the airport. However, when approached, Braxton insisted that this didn’t mean they were reconciling.

When TMZ spotted the family, Herbert seemed to suggest there was a reconciliation on the horizon by saying, “God is good.”

But Braxton quickly shot that down, saying, “NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for son!!”

The “craziness” likely refers to the fact that Herbert spent Christmas Day in jail. He was charged with spousal assault.

Staying ahead of the rumor mill

Braxton probably felt the need to speak out because of recent rumors of reconciliation.

Those rumors started up when she and Herbert were seen out and about together on New Year’s Eve, and after Braxton defended Herbert against accusations of abuse.

Herbert was reportedly backstage with Braxton during her Great Xscape Tour. This despite the fact that only days earlier, Braxton had claimed on social media that Herbert got another woman pregnant.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to tell her fans what a turn her life has taken recently since her nine-year marriage ended.

“Say what u want about me…but I’m good & Got Damn tired of the bull,” she posted. “2018 belongs to who DARES to take your life BACK!! I’m FIRST in Line!”

She went on to say that her soon to be ex-husband, Herbert, is having a child with his “wh*re,” even though Braxton says Herbert wanted to reconcile with her and was begging for her to take him back.

Fans on social media quickly came to the conclusion that the woman who is apparently knocked up is none other than Laura Govan of Basketball Wives fame. It didn’t take long for Govan to become a top trending topic on social media.

Govan has since responded and denied that she is the woman in question.