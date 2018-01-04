Evelyn Braxton reportedly ‘pissed’ Tamar is in contact with Vince

Tamar Braxton‘s mother, Evelyn Braxton, was reportedly furious when she found out that Tamar was still in contact with estranged husband Vincent Herbert.

According to theJasmineBrand, Evelyn was “pissed” when she saw Vincent backstage at the Great Xscape Tour.

“She was blindsided when she saw him. She was heard asking people, ‘Why is HE here?’” sources told the site.

Apparently, Evelyn was especially baffled by the fact that Tamar could stand to be around Vincent after he was arrested on Christmas Day for spousal assault.

Mama Bear

Evelyn Braxton has previously been very critical of Herbert, and told theGrio exclusively that he was physically and verbally abusive to Tamar.

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Evelyn told theGrio. “I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.”

“If anything happens to Tamar, that’s Logan’s (Tamar and Vince’s son) loss. That’s my loss. That’s her family’s loss. I don’t want that kind of pain,” she added. “Enough is enough. I don’t care how much they smile. I don’t care how much they pretend.”

Accusations against Vince

What’s more, Tamar recently claimed on social media that Vincent got another woman pregnant.

She took to Instagram to tell her fans what a turn her life has taken recently since her nine-year marriage ended.

“Say what u want about me…but I’m good & Got Damn tired of the bull,” she posted. “2018 belongs to who DARES to take your life BACK!! I’m FIRST in Line!”

She went on to say that her soon to be ex-husband, Herbert, is having a child with his “wh*re,” even though Braxton says Herbert wanted to reconcile with her and was begging for her to take him back.

Fans on social media quickly came to the conclusion that the woman who is apparently knocked up is none other than Laura Govan of Basketball Wives fame. It didn’t take long for Govan to become a top trending topic on social media.

Govan has responded to the rumors of her pregnancy and denied being the woman in question.

“I am still in complete shock and it’s extremely upsetting that a new year is upon us and I’m still dealing with the same tired issues from my children’s father,” Laura Govan said in a statement. “The allegations from Gilbert Arenas [her ex and father of her children] are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth. As a woman and a single mother of 4 children, I experienced firsthand what it feels like to have your significant other step out on the relationship and get another woman pregnant and I would never dream of doing this to another woman.”