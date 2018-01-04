Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband blames hospitalization on divorce

Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, the estranged husband of Mary J. Blige, claims that the stress of their divorce sent him to the hospital.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Isaacs outlined his health problems as a result of their public court battle.

“[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized,” the documents read.

Money, money, money

Although Isaacs currently gets $30,000 per month from Blige, the former manager says it’s not enough.

He has asked for $65,000 per month, claiming that he would be “destitute” without Blige. He claims that he is “unemployable” and that his rent is “impossible.”

So far, a judge has not granted his requests for more money.