Serena Williams’ daughter passed out in dad’s arms is too adorable

Little Alexis Olympia is too cute it's irresistible

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have the cutest daughter.

On Wednesday, they posted a video clip of little 4-month-old Alexis Olympia passed out asleep in her father’s arms.

“Dealing with this jetlag like,” they captioned the video of the sleeping little one.

It’s pretty much the most adorable thing we’ve seen all day.

Not that this family is any stranger to adorable videos. Most memorably, the two of them ended 2017 by posting a montage of cute family videos.

“My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me,” Williams wrote.