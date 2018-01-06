E!, the network that brought us such gems as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, announced this week that they have picked up Citizen Rose which will begin as a two-part documentary based on Rose McGowan’s activism.

The first two hours will air January 30 with four more episodes due out in the spring.

McGowan has become a household name since coming forward with accusations that Harvey Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Since her revelation, there has been a cascade of women, and some men, coming forward to bring to light the many assault scandals.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” McGowan said in a press release. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival.”

She is one of the loudest and angriest women in the #MeToo movement and is looking to do all she can to put an end to the abuse that goes on in the industry as well as change the way victims are often blamed and shamed.

Her fans and those who want to help her make the change are called the #RoseArmy and they want revenge, justice as well as a reckoning for those who take advantage of and hurt people they have power over.

It’s almost as if cis white women are in a race with their male counterparts to erase Black narrative. Tell @e_entertainment on FB and Twitter how they are contributing to the erasure of Tarana Burke, the originator of the #MeToo narrative.https://t.co/A9ikXRF22g — 🌺Authentically DiDi (@TheDiDiDelgado) January 6, 2018

McGowan had an interesting year last year. In just ten days she was arraigned on cocaine charges, met with Barack Obama and became one of Time magazine’s “People of the Year” for the work she has done in going after Hollywood’s sexual predators.

“By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity, and this documentary will take you behind the scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life,” E! said in a statement. “She will process, in almost real time, the massive social change she has helped usher in, as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.”

The documentary will not just feature her activism but also her music and her art. She is also going to be publishing a book soon, it will be titled Brave.

“I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” McGowan said in her own statement. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life.”