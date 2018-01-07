You are going to be seeing a lot of the Time’s Up pins at the Golden Globes this Sunday. Both nominees and presenters will be wearing them as part of the recent push to put an end to sexual harassment and inequality in all workplaces.

Actress and co-founder of the Time’s Up initiative Reese Witherspoon spoke to costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to create the black and white pin for the awards show.

Phillips said the idea for the pin was created at a brainstorming meeting about the initiative in December with actresses, producers and others in the industry.

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters,” Phillips said to The Hollywood Reporter. “We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it.”

In just two weeks, Phillips and other Hollywood stylists like Los Angeles jewelry designer Michael Schmidt, designed the logo and created 500 of the pins.

“I met so many great women, and it was such an honor to be called to action,” Phillips said.

The Time’s Up initiative was announced on New Year’s Day and is made up of over 300 women in television, theater and film. The project was inspired by the #MeToo movement and is looking to combat sexual misconduct in workplaces everywhere by creating a legal defense fund that will help less-privileged women come forward and get justice.

Reese Witherspoon, Even Longoria, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and Ashley Judd are just some of the names involved in the initiative.

Witherspoon explained to the New York Times why the initiative is so important.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon stated. “We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”