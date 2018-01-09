Will Smith has a YouTube channel now.

According to Now This News, Will Smith upped his social media presence, taking to Instagram and YouTube to post about his family and his life as well as to promote projects like his new Netflix movie, Bright.

For example, Smith recently took to Instagram to tease his wife for doing “too much” for Christmas.

“Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly A** Sweaters for Christmas… She’s Doin’ Too Much! And she’s just gettin’ Started,” Will posted, along with a picture of himself in said ugly sweater.

In a second post, he joked about the itchiness of the sweaters, alongside a picture of the whole family in their Christmas gear.

“Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start itchin’! I’m starting to feel it already,” he wrote.

If his YouTube channel gives us peeks into the Smith family like that, it might just be worth watching.

What do you think, Grio fam? Will you be tuning in to watch Will Smith?

