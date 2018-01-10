PETTY! Donna Brazile takes dig at Steve Bannon over Breitbart exit

The former DNC chair makes light of her controversial book on 2016 election

Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart after a controversial book caused a rift between him and the White House, and Donna Brazile isn’t going to let that pass without comment.

The former DNC chair took to Twitter after the news of Bannon’s departure with a real zinger:

“Steve Bannon and I. We both ended up pissing off a lot of people. But I’ll say this for myself—at least I did it with my own book,” she wrote.

“Not that Donald Trump hasn’t attacked me viscously [sic] and repeatedly. It’s just that, on my side, that just counts for bragging rights,” she added. “In fact, among Democrats, if Donald Trump isn’t attacking you, it’s really a sign that you need to step up your game.”

Trump v. Bannon

The president and his former chief strategist have been at war ever since news broke that Bannon had insulted Trump’s family in a new tell-all book.

In a book excerpt reported by The Guardian, author Michael Wolff dished about Bannon’s reaction to the news that Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians in Trump Tower.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers,” Bannon apparently said at the time.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh**, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” he added.

And that was too much for Trump.

In a written statement, Trump distanced himself from Bannon and downplayed any role that he had in his election.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”