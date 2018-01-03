President Trump turns on Steve Bannon: ‘He lost his mind’

It looks like President Trump and Bannon's love affair is officially over

It appears President Donald Trump has declared political war on his former strategist Steve Bannon, saying the media executive has lost his mind.

In a book excerpt reported by The Guardian, author Michael Wolff dished about Bannon’s reaction to the news that Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians in Trump Tower.

Accusation of treason

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers,” Bannon apparently said at the time.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh**, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” he added.

And that was too much for Trump.

‘He lost his mind’

In a written statement on Wedesday, Trump distanced himself from Bannon and downplayed any role that he had in his election.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Trump also blasted Bannon for losing the Alabama Senate seat in the election of Doug Jones. According to Trump, Bannon is “only in it for himself.”

“Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” Trump said.

“It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”