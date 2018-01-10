On Tuesday night, a drunk man slapped Harvey Weinstein in the face at an Arizona restaurant.

Weinstein was at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale when one of the two men in the table next to his asked if he could take a picture with Weinstein, claiming to be a big fan of his movies.

The man, Steve, told TMZ that Weinstein rudely told him no, though the restaurant manager said that Weinstein was “very sweet about it” and said, “I’d rather not take a picture right now,” before the two shook hands and Steve sat back down.

But then, as they were both leaving the restaurant, Steve told his friend to get out his cell phone and record him as he approached Weinstein again.

Steve, who admitted to the gossip site that he’d had “quite a bit to drink,” marched up to Weinstein and slapped him twice.

“You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” Steve told Weinstein.

While the manager claimed that neither attempted backhand hit Weinstein, in the video, two clear slaps can be heard.

The person who filmed the incident asked Weinstein if he wanted to call the police. Weinstein declined, and the men left the restaurant.