Former President Barack Obama is David Letterman’s first guest on his new Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.”

While the show doesn’t air until January 12, with new episodes to be released every month, Netflix has released a promo that has us excited for the full episode.

In the promo clip, Obama talks about dancing with Prince and how dads should deal with their “dad moves.”

— Drunk man slaps Harvey Weinstein in the face at Arizona restaurant —

“This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asks [my daughter] Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer,” Obama says in the clip, according to Variety. “Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have dad moves.”

Obama also tells Letterman that parents who want to dance need to remember the golden rule of “staying in the pocket.”

“You’ve got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket and they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off,” he explains.

Check out the clip for yourself below.