Apparently, Floyd Mayweather doesn’t know what the #MeToo movement is.

Mayweather was asked about the movement during an interview with Men’s Health, and his response was jaw-droppingly ignorant.

“We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018,” the magazine said.

Mayweather responded with two simple words: “The who?”

“I made a billion dollars, me too”

But it just got worse from there. When the interviewer tried to clarify, Mayweather took it completely off the rails.

“The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault,” the interviewere said.

That explanation seemed to sail past Mayweather, who went on a tangent about using “me too” in his everyday language:

“When you say ‘me too’ … When somebody is like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce, I be like “me too.”‘ When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, ‘Me too. I got two. Me too.'”

The interviewer tried to steer him on the right tracks, explaining that this was a “very different” conversation, but Mayweather kept going.

“Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, ‘me too.’ Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, ‘I made a billion dollars, me too,'” he said.

Finally, the interviewer seemed to be able to get him on topic, of course, by making it about him.

“I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before,” the interviewer prompted.

“Of course,” Mayweather said. “I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”

You can check out the full, astonishing interview below. The segment begins at the 7:30 mark.