Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses the media during the post-fight news conference after his unanimous decision victory against Manny Pacquiao in their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Apparently, Floyd Mayweather doesn’t know what the #MeToo movement is.

Mayweather was asked about the movement during an interview with Men’s Health, and his response was jaw-droppingly ignorant.

“We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018,” the magazine said.

Mayweather responded with two simple words: “The who?”

“I made a billion dollars, me too”

But it just got worse from there. When the interviewer tried to clarify, Mayweather took it completely off the rails.

“The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault,” the interviewere said.

That explanation seemed to sail past Mayweather, who went on a tangent about using “me too” in his everyday language:

“When you say ‘me too’ … When somebody is like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce, I be like “me too.”‘ When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, ‘Me too. I got two. Me too.'”

The interviewer tried to steer him on the right tracks, explaining that this was a “very different” conversation, but Mayweather kept going.

“Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, ‘me too.’ Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, ‘I made a billion dollars, me too,'” he said.

Finally, the interviewer seemed to be able to get him on topic, of course, by making it about him.

“I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before,” the interviewer prompted.

“Of course,” Mayweather said. “I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”

You can check out the full, astonishing interview below. The segment begins at the 7:30 mark.