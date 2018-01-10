Serena Williams is a real life superhero in more ways than one and just in case you’re not completely convinced, check out her latest photo shoot.

The amazing athlete and new mommy is gracing the cover of Vogue‘s February issue and she carved out some time to bust some serious moves on an airport runway like only a true Queen could.

Serena Williams poses with baby for ‘VOGUE’ cover and opens up about dealing with postpartum issues

The tennis champ shows off her serve and her swag, as she dances to N.E.R.D.‘s “Lemon” featuring Rihanna, while on a private jet.

For the interview Serena Williams opened up about marriage, motherhood, and her return to the tennis court. She also spoke candidly about the challenges of being a new mom to her daughterAlexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this,” she says. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.”

And she’s so in love with baby Alexis she’s even thought about hanging up her tennis racquet.

“To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom,” she says. “But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

Check out Vogue’s awesome BTS video: