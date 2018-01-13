Marvel has released another featurette for its upcoming Black Panther film, and the movie can’t get here fast enough.

This featurette is called “Warriors of Wakanda” and features Lupita Nyongo’o and Danai Gurira speaking about their roles as Nakia and Okoye, respectively.

Nyongo’o describes Nakia, a “former lover” of the titular Black Panther, as a character who breaks with tradition.

And on the other hand, Okoye, the general of the elite warriors of Wakanda, the fictional African country that provides the setting for the movie, is steeped in tradition. In the featurette, Gurira describes the fighting style of the Dora Milaje fighting force as being “as one.”

Both women are clearly warriors in their own right, as are the Dora Milaje generally. And the featurette shows off how amazing they are alongside the main character, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

The biggest, blackest movie of 2018

Marvel’s Black Panther is set for release on Feb. 16, and it’s already on track to be the biggest, Blackest movie of the year.

The first ever Black-led superhero movie for the studio has already got people talking, and we’ve seen some pretty epic trailers released as we gear up for February.

T’Challa, who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, inherited the throne during that movie’s events when his father, King T’Chaka, was killed. Now, in Black Panther, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, returns to his homeland to claim that throne and all of the responsibility that it entails. After all, Wakanda is the most technologically advanced country in the world, and they guard their secrets fiercely.

“He has to keep harmony between the tribes within his country, and that means managing expectations and doing things that are unpopular,” director Ryan Coogler explained, according to BlackMovie.com. “At the same time, he is the protector of that nation.”

Check out the featurette below!