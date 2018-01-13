Oprah assembles women in Hollywood for powerful #TimesUp roundtable

Lady O sits down with Tracee Ellis Ross, Shonda Rhimes and other women to unpack the #MeToo movement.

This Sunday, Oprah Winfrey‘s #TimesUp interview, featuring several famous women in Hollywood, will air on CBS Sunday Morning.

Winfrey will be tackling the #TimesUp initiative that sparked so much conversation at the Golden Globes, with interviewees including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shonda Rhimes, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and attorney Nina Shaw, according to Deadline.

— Top Best 10 moments from David Letterman’s Interview with Barack Obama —

Women coming together

In released excerpts for the interview, Witherspoon opened up about having been assaulted at age 16 by a director.

“There’s moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time,” Witherspoon said of the #MeToo movement.

“We’re humans. We’re all humans,” Natalie Portman says. “And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and – and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

“At this moment it’s a campaign,” says Ross. “And we’re all sort of workers among workers and women among women, sort of rolling up our sleeves and doing whatever sort of comes to the forefront.”

Kennedy added that it was important for women in positions of power, such as the women of Hollywood, to speak out for the women that didn’t have a voice. “We have to maintain the momentum of this conversation because they can’t,” she said.

Golden Globes speech and beyond

It’s no surprise that Winfrey is taking on this conversation, considering the firestorm that she ignited with her powerful speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Mama O pulled no punches while depicting the history of abuses women have suffered at the hands of powerful men in Hollywood and beyond, and brought the star-studded crowd to their feet.