A video was posted to Facebook on Friday night showing a man brutally assaulting a black woman in a shocking pizzeria attack. It happened at a Pizza Milano restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood and it didn’t take long for the video to go viral.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen standing near the door. The man tells her to leave repeatedly and as she tries to walk past him to get further into the restaurant he shoves her against the door frame then headbutts her before tackling her to the ground. They fall over some chairs and a table before he begins to bash her head into the floor repeatedly before employees rush over to her and usher her out of the building.

According to police, the woman went to the hospital several hours after the brutal pizzeria attack.

Authorities arrested Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, after he turned himself into police. He is facing one count of simple assault and one count of aggravated assault.

The viral video was posted to Bria Scott’s Facebook page on Friday and by Saturday night it had gotten over 400,000 views. She says that she was not the one who recorded the video, that was done by a friend who has since deleted the footage.

“I didn’t think it was going to be blown up to this capacity. I think it’s blown up so much because it is a popular restaurant,” said Scott of the pizzeria attack.

She has no idea what started the argument that led to such a violent confrontation but she knows the attacker was in the wrong.

“It really doesn’t seem like she put her hands on him, so that’s what I think is wrong, because he’s a man,” she stated. “The man was just completely wrong. He could have called the cops and got her removed.”

The negative attention is sure to hurt the business with people from all over the country flocking to Pizza Milano’s pages on Yelp and Facebook to leave negative reviews.

Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the community and police on Saturday for their work on helping bring the matter to a conclusion.

“It is my sincere hope that these charges are another step in sending a very clear signal that Pittsburgh will not tolerate violence against women and that we will work as a community to protect all women, and notably African American women, from physical and emotional violence.”