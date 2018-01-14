Jo Marney, the girlfriend of the pro-Brexit British political party UKIP has made several vile and racist remarks about Meghan Markle in texts she sent to a friend.

She said, that Prince Harry’s “black American” fiancée will “taint” the Royal Family with “her seed” and pave the way for a “black king.” Harry and Meghan are set to get married on May 19 of this year.

UKIP gained notoriety under former leader Nigel Farage as a party with a single issue, to leave the European Union. It has since lost much of what power it had as more mainstream political parties adopted its main message after the Brexit referendum.

In 2017 UKIP did not win a single seat in parliament.

Jo Marney is 25-years-old and is currently dating Henry Bolton who left his wife to be with Marney, a former model. Last night, after the media alerted the party chiefs to her comments, Bolton was suspended from UKIP.

Today UKIP West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge called on Bolton to, “Go now. Go quietly and leave us to deal with what’s left.” Sources close to Bolton say he has no plans to resign.

A British politician named Henry Bolton is in hot water because his White supremacist girlfriend Jo Marney sent a series of racist texts about Meghan Markle. Marney said should wouldn’t “have sex with a negro” because Blacks are ugly. But this is a pic of her sex partner Henry pic.twitter.com/Y03t3ZVOIU — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 14, 2018

The racist tirade against Meghan Markle was sent to a male friend just weeks before Marney began her relationship with Bolton late last year. In it, she describes mixed-race Markle as “a scrubber” and a “gender equality tw**” who is “obsessed with race” as well as a “dumb little commoner.”

She went on to say that, “Next will be a Muslim PM. And a black king.”

Marney was confronted with her texts by The Mail on Sunday last night and she said she was sorry for her comments but went on to claim that her words were “taken out of context.”

Jo Marney gave a statement in which she said, “I apologize unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognize the offense they have caused.

“No offense was intended and, again, I apologize unreservedly for any such offense or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of UKIP my friends, family and loved ones.”