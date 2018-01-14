Trump’s “sh**hole” comments are still causing a stir with the latest clapback involving an artist, a projector and some words projected onto a Trump hotel in Washington DC.

Earlier in the week, President Trump was reported to have called many African nations, El Salvador and Haiti “sh**hole countries” during an immigration meeting which led to instant backlash and outrage. The protests have been taking many forms but one of the more creative ones is that by Robin Bell, a multimedia artist.

Bell wrote some creative text and had it projected onto a Trump hotel along with some poop emojis.

“Not a DC resident. Need a place to stay.

Try our sh**hole. This place is a sh**hole.

We are all responsible to stand up and end white supremacy.

This is not normal. Stay vigilant. #Resist.

The President distracts us from politics that are harming us.

Pay Trump bribes here.”

This isn’t the first time Bell has taken to protesting the president this way. In the past he has projected messages calling Trump a “Nazi sympathizer,” telling people to “pay bribes here” as well as ones that advocate for LGBT rights.

The words were projected onto the Trump hotel for 40 minutes on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Trump allies feel that the entire “sh**hole” controversy is overblown and yet another example of the media getting people riled up over nothing.

One former White House official stated, “It’s a classic example of how D.C. and New York react versus how the rest of the country reacts.

“What people in the media class still don’t understand is that this guy talks like a normal person and that’s why he won in the first place. I’m sorry if it offends the media’s delicate sensibilities but the reality is more Americans speak like President Trump than speak like [CNN anchor] Jim Acosta.”

It will be interesting to see what gets projected onto a Trump hotel next.