Saturday night just got interesting again with SNL being back with fresh episodes and they wasted no time mocking the Oprah for President movement.

While it’s hard to question the sincerity and skill that went into Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech, wanting another TV personality as president might be taking things a little too far.

Leslie Jones played Oprah and saw her giving a satellite interview in which she was asked about her plans to run for president in 2020.

She replied, “I am a celebrity, so I’m qualified, but I am different from Donald Trump because I’m actually a billionaire. There’s only one job more powerful than being president. Being Oprah!”

Discussion of Oprah for president cropped up again on the Weekend Update segment when host Michael Che who wasn’t into the prospect of her being the next president.

“Can’t we just have a regular one for a while, just a regular boring old white dude president?’ asked Che, who is black. ‘I miss boring politics.”

— Arrest made after Pittsburgh woman is brutally assaulted by pizzeria employee —

Talk of Oprah being the next POTUS ran rampant after she gave her rousing speech at the Golden Globes last weekend.

According to a speech professor at the University of Washington, Winfrey got it right on multiple levels. He says that one of the most important aspects of what she had to say was that she “makes the case for speaking out without ever asking anyone to speak out.”

She focused on the importance of speaking your truth and through her choices of examples, allusions and metaphors, made a solid argument that we should all speak out even when we don’t see a direct impact from doing so.

What do you think about Oprah for president? Do you feel she would be an improvement over President Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.