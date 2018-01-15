Kandi slams Kim Zolciak as ‘lying ass bitch’ over claims of sexual advancement

'This is my house. You’re just a visitor!' Kandi tweets after Kim accused her of wanting to 'lick my box'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kandi Burruss are at war on Twitter, after Kim accused Kandi of offering to perform oral sex on her.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim told fellow cast member Shereé Whitfield that Kandi once told her she wanted to have a threesome with husband Todd Tucker. What’s more, Kim claims Kandi offered to “lick my box.”

Well, apparently Kim’s claims did not go over well with Kandi, who took to Twitter to put her on blast.

On Sunday, Kandi was quick to remind Kim, who is no longer a main cast member, that she is the Queen peach in charge. “Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

“I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch.”

Minutes later, Kim fired back: If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

History of bad blood

Regular viewers of RHOA know that this isn’t Kim and Kandi’s first falling out. The ladies were at odds seasons ago over money Kandi felt she was owed after writing and producing Kim’s mildly successful song “Tardy For the Party.”

At the time, Kandi admitted to not drafting a contract with Kim because she apparently assumed Kim, as a friend, would have given her a portion of the sales.

The song would later become the straw that broke the camel’s back. It appears there’s no repairing their friendship now.

Of course, the Housewives’ latest drama did not go unnoticed online. Check out some of the reactions below.

