Ben Carson

Where do we even start with Dr. Carson and his lies? Someone tell the Trump apologist that Dr. King was not in Memphis telling sanitation workers that their poverty was simply a “state of mind.” And no, Ben, Obamacare is not the worst thing to happen to America since slavery. And no, Ben, enslaved Africans did not come to America the same way as other immigrants.

No, no, no. Just no.

