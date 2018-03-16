Kim Kardashian is offended by memes that compare her husband Kanye West to the main character seduced by racists in the blockbuster movie Get Out and she fired back at the haters in a new video for Elle magazine, according to the Daily Mail.

Kardashian and her family are used to having insults and jokes thrown at them on a daily basis but apparently the Get Out meme seemed to really get under her skin for suggesting that her family is sinister and has West under a spell that he can’t shake.

She was unapologetic when asked her opinion of the joke and said, “People are so f***ing dumb and stupid.”

Ouch. Say what you REALLY feel Kim!

The main character in the Jordan Peele Oscar winning film is played by Daniel Kaluuya, a black man who dates a white girl and later finds that the whole family preys on black men and hypnotizes them to control them.

Get Out makes history

While Kim is big mad at the people making fun of Kanye and comparing him to the character in Get Out, Jordan Peele is sitting pretty after he made history as the first African-American director to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

What’s next? Peele says he isn’t opposed to exploring the themes in a Get Out sequel.

So get ready for a second round of memes Kim!

Peele told The Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn’t be against the idea of a Get Out franchise, saying, “I will definitely, seriously consider it.”

But the main problem keeping Get Out away from sequel territory? Peele doesn’t have a story for it.

“I love that universe and feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends… you know the movie,” he said.