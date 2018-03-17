Patricia Green, 53, headed to her Brooklyn home as usual on Wednesday to take care of her 1-year old grandbaby. Ms. Green walked into a nightmare – her entire family was shot to death in a triple murder suicide.

Ms. Green dialed 911 to report the crime and her world was shattered.

What Went Wrong

Police believe that Terrance Briggs, 27, whose body was found between a bed and a wall in the same room as his daughter Laylay, shot his stepfather, Loyd Drain Jr., 57, his stepbrother, Loyd Drain III, 16, and then his daughter, Laylay, 1, before turning the gun on himself, the New York Times reports.

According to The New York Times, The body of Mr. Briggs’s stepfather, identified by the police as Loyd Drain Jr., 57, was found in the bathroom. And the body of Mr. Drain’s son, identified by his school as Loyed Drain III, 16, was found in a back bedroom.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene, a fourth-floor apartment at 345 Thatford Avenue that is part of the Riverdale Osborne Towers, a high-rise complex in the heart of the Brownsville neighborhood.

In the early hours of the Brownsville case, detectives were looking for the gun under Mr. Briggs’s body, since they didn’t find one near anyone else’s body. However, they were cautious at first about moving Mr. Briggs’s body. Police officials declined to answer questions later about where detectives found the gun. Reasons why are unknown.

“There’s reasons we can’t say,” Deputy Chief Michael Kemper, the commanding officer of Brooklyn North detectives, told a reporter.

A Grieving Community Struggling To Understand

Neighbors said the family was friendly and welcoming. The New York Time reports:

“This is a shocking thing to me,” said James Walker, who lived on the opposite end of the floor from the family. “They were friendly people — nothing bad about them.”

The elder Mr. Drain, who went by “Big Daddy,” held cookouts across from the complex on the outskirts of Nehemiah Park. He used to sit by an old blue van of his, grilling and holding forth with neighbors.

“He would be there all summer long feeding everbody’s kids,” said Kathy Lindo, who lives down the hall from the family.

The younger Mr. Drain, a junior at Uncommon Collegiate Charter High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was taking five Advanced Placement classes in calculus, English, environmental science, United States history and research and communication. He was also a student leader of the school’s cooking club, said Barbara Martinez, a school spokeswoman.

Police had to escort Ms. Green out of her home and the building as she could barely walk.