Once again, the “Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her physician, to cancel all upcoming concerts for the next two months and get some much-needed rest.

Unfortunately for fans, the recent appearance cancellations include a headliner show at the popular New Orleans’ Jazz Fest which runs from Friday, April 27th – Sunday, May 6th. According to Rolling Stone:

“Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” Franklin’s management offered in a statement. “She is extremely disappointed she cannot perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as she had expected and hoped to.”

Rolling Stone also reports, Franklin announced that her March 25th concert at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center would also be cancelled. That show was scheduled to take place on Franklin’s upcoming 76th birthday.

Time For A New Adventure

Franklin announced her plans to retire from touring in February 2017, so that she could more time with family. Rolling Stone quoted her statement:

“I am retiring this year,” the singer told a Detroit news station. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.” As news of Franklin’s delicate health and photos of her drastic weight loss started to make headlines, fans were saddened but understood her need to prioritize her health.

READ MORE: This is not a drill: Beyonce and Jay-Z joint tour dates announced!

Never Can Say Goodbye

Despite the retirement announcement, Franklin still has dreams of opening and performing live at a Detroit nightclub named after her.

“I’m interested in doing a small nightclub downtown, and… have been talking about this for a couple of years now,” Franklin said. “In my retirement plan, I’d like to have a small club here in Detroit… From time to time I would sing,” according to Rolling Stone.

READ MORE: Terry Crews: ‘If this is the end of my career, just end it now.’

After the hiatus, Franklin’s first performance is scheduled for June 2, 2018 at Boston’s Wang Theatre and June 28, 2018 at the Toronto Jazz Festival.

It looks like our “Queen of Soul” is not yet ready to end her reign just yet.