Former Boston Celtics center Glen “Big Baby” Davis faces seven charges of drug possession after police say they found the player with drugs and a briefcase full of cash in a hotel in Aberdeen, Md., hotel last month. But he has maintained his innocence, even defiantly.

He was taken into custody after allowing officers to search his room when the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from his room.

Not exactly a dime bag

“They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber told WMAR. “In addition to that, there was a briefcase that contained $92,164 of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg ready for any backlash to “Bible of Love”

Davis faces charges of possession and intent to distribute. But his attorney said Davis looks forward to disputing the charges.

In an Instagram post that has since been removed from that site, but was still used by Sports Illustrated, Davis seems unworried about the accusations.

“A lot of jump shots. A whole lotta jump shots” Big Baby, with Popeye’s and a briefcase full of cash, responds to the report he was charged with drug distribution (via @iambigbaby11) pic.twitter.com/tT4gRnnKJD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

“Don’t believe all that s— on the internet,” Davis said. “I will have my day in court. They’re just mad ’cause a black man got money, man. Just trying to keep a black man down.”

Davis played for the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015. He made an estimated $33 million in salary during the eight seasons he played in the NBA.

His court date is set for early April.

READ MORE: Indianapolis man charged after taking Reggie Wayne’s car