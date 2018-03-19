Black Panther is taking over everything from beauty pageants to major sporting games— and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Black Enterprise reports that Wayne Sutton, the co-founder of Change Catalyst, was inspired by the blockbuster Marvel movie and decided to create Type Wakanda.

The website acts as a text translator, which changes your boring, English messages into the language and original font used in the film.

“Everything about the Black Panther movie is innovative!” Sutton said to Black Enterprise. “From Ryan Coogler, writing and directing to the technology built by Shuri and all the innovation throughout the film. When I first saw the text on screen translate from Oakland to the Wakanda font, I was like that’s really cool!”

To try your hand at Wakandan log onto the websitem type the message you’d like to share in the text box—up to 68 characters at a time—and hit “Share Your Wakanda Text”.

Users can share their Wakandan messages across social media platforms, e-mails and text messages.

Product Hunter released the translator on Thursday to outstanding reviews.

Deandre Durr was excited to assist Sutton with the release.

“No one has submitted anything to go with the Black Panther movie all year,” Durr told Black Enterprise.space“>

Sutton explained, “The Black Panther movie is such an inspiring film for entrepreneurs, especially Black entrepreneurs. I wanted to build something for the culture and for Black Panther fans. Also, I wanted to keep my coding and web development skills on point. I hope people find it fun and useful. #WakandaForever!”