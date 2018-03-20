NBA star Stephen Curry is riding high and when you’re feeling yourself and flaunting a championship ring for the Golden State Warriors, it takes a special lady to bring you back down to earth.

Curry gets real and sits down with CNN‘s Van Jones to discuss his kids, family values and how his ride or die wifey keeps him grounded.

“My wife is amazingly talented. She’s smart, she’s confident,” Curry said. “She keeps me in check. She makes me better everyday. She gives me the right perspective about life. And she challenges me,” he admits.

Curry said being a popular basketball draws people around him who are “yes men.” But he says his wife Ayesha Curry keeps it one hundred . Van asks, “How does she bring it to you? Ruthless?”

“Straight up,” he relies. “And I appreciate that about her.”

With a house full of women, Van asked Curry, “what do men need to learn now to be able to be the kind of husbands, the kind of partners, the kind of dads of these amazing women today.”

“Just the appreciation of their values across the board,” he said.

Good answer Steph!

Family values

The Curry family is getting ready to expand. Ayesha Curry is expecting her third child, and unfortunately she recently revealed that she was having a rough pregnancy this time around.

The 28-year-old wife, chef, and restauranteur revealed that she has been diagnosed with Hypermesis Gravidarum, the same illness that has affected Princess Kate during all three of her pregnancies.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a form of acute morning sickness that Princess Kate has reportedly experienced throughout all three of her pregnancies. Some of the symptoms that come with the condition are severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance. Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids while more serious cases could require a stay in the hospital and an intravenous line (IV) of liquids and nutrition.

Ayesha Curry took to social media to explain what she’s been going through.

“I have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away. The only silver linings here are that my itty-bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though,” she posted.

“It’s true what they say and I am now a firm believer in the fact that every pregnancy is different for every woman! This is my third pregnancy and I’ve gotta tell ya, this one has topped the cake when it comes to being tough and exhausting. I simply cannot wait to have this baby and feel like ‘myself again.’”

“I don’t want to say I’m depressed because I take mental health very seriously but I am truly very very sad. When you can’t do what you love all of a sudden because of an uncontrollable situation, it sucks,” she posted. “There’s no better way to say it then it just downright sucks and I can’t wait to get my butt back into the kitchen and back with my culinary family.”