A 70-year-old former Nazi leader and anti-Semitic, homophobic, transphobic, white supremacist who has also denied that the Holocaust ever existed is the GOP nominee for an Illinois congressional seat in the Third Congressional District representing parts of Chicago and nearby suburbs. Arthur Jones won the spot unopposed during Tuesday’s primary, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Illinois Republican Party has however denounced Jones and announced that they wouldn’t be endorsing him for the position.

Illinois GOP chairman Tim Schneider released a statement on Tuesday making it clear that he did not support the aspiring government official.

“The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones,” it read. “We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District. He is a Nazi whose disgusting, bigoted views have no place in our nation’s discourse.”

In February, Jones told the Chicago Sun Times that he was a former leader of the American Nazi Party, and his campaign website reportedly read, “Holocaust?” The question mark was indicative of the content to follow, which included propaganda and conspiracy theories attempting to disprove the genocide that occurred during World War II.

Jones has also been on the record as belonging to anti-semitic and racist groups since the 1970s, according to CNN.

Jones’ opponent has not yet been determined. The Democratic contest is currently slated between conservative Rep. Dan Lipinkski and liberal Marie Newman.

Lipinski is known for his anti-abortion stance, which many Democrats in the area do not favor. Newman, however, is fairly new to the political scene and is known for her progressive viewpoints. She’s also currently backed by many progressive supporters including Kristen Gillibrand of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The candidates will face-off in the 2018 midterm election on November 6.