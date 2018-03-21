Everyone else might be waiting for Spring weather, but for Kevin Hart things are about to get colder.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that the comedian is renewed for a second and third season of his Laugh Out Loud network talk show Cold As Balls. Pretty self-explanatory, Hart interviews his subjects from the sports world, as they take ice baths.

Cold, but hot

The show is reportedly the most-watched show on the digital network, which has only in its seventh month. Since its debut it has featured loquacious NBA dad LaVar Ball, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas. The series, in general, averages a little over 5 million views every episode.space“>

Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud president, told the Reporter that they’re excited the show has done better than anticipated. Clanagan says that they’ve been bombarded with offers from reps to book their clients on the show.

“This is the first time that Kevin has hosted a talk show,” he continued. Due to its main focus being about sports, he added, “he has an automatic connection with a lot of the guests that we bring on. He knows how to dig in and ask the unconventional questions.”

Post-scandal

The success of the Laugh Out Loud network comes after Hart admitted to an extramarital affair, which was brought out to the public after a video of him in a sexual situation surfaced last December.

“It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it,” Hart later told The Breakfast Club morning radio show.

Still, that didn’t stop the show. Hart was back on the road with his The Irresponsible comedy tour weeks later, and made headlines for making fun of the situation so close to the incident.

In the trailer for his comedy special, Hart can be heard quipping, “What about that girl in Las Vegas?”

Hart and wife Eniko have since welcomed their first child together. They also share two other children from Kevin’s previous marriage.