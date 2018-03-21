Kodak Black, who has a long list of legal problems to work through, received some good news today, it seems.space“>

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper, born Dieuson Octave, was granted his request to further his education while he’s doing time in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. jail. TMZ says it has documents detailing how Kodak Black is attempting to get his GED while completing his sentence. He also asked for access to a laptop, although the ruling on that request is unknown.

Out of the hole

Black is finally out of solitary confinement. Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, also confirmed to Pitchfork that Black has been moved out of solitary confinement after being sent there for 30 days for illegally using the phone to call someone he has been forbidden to contact.

Cohen told Billboard at that time, “In my 21 years of practice, I’ve never had someone get 30 days solitary for a three-way call.

Cohen explained to Pitchfork in an email how the release from the unprecedented confinement came about.

“After we objected to the move and requested they provide details about how many other inmates were punished in a similar way, the Sheriffs office decided to remove him from solitary confinement,” Cohen wrote.

Apparently, Black came up with the idea to request a tutor and get his high school equivalency diploma while he was away in the hole for punishment.

Trapped in the system

Black was arrested back in January over an incident that allegedly showed his young child present and in the vicinity of marijuana and drugs during one of his Instagram Live broadcasts. He is currently in jail over a probation violation.

However, three charges against him were dropped last month for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect.

The rapper still faces a count of possession of cannabis over 20 grams. He was additionally indicted on sexual assault charges in October 2017. He’s currently awaiting a court date for both.

