If you thought the National School Walkout was powerful, some Chicago students want to make sure that the country keeps paying attention.

Emerson Toomey, a 17-year-old student at Lane Tech High School in Chicago, has decided to take a stand against gun violence, but she’s not the only one. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Toomey is among a dozen high school and college students in Chicago who are organizing the March For Our Lives event on Saturday, March 24.

“We’re emphazing not only mass shootings in schools, but the gun violence in Black and brown communities,” said 17-year-old senior Isabella Paredes.

“Obviously, we’re talking about legislation that will help decrease gun violence — such as the bill Gov. Rauner vetoed,” she continued. “But we’re also focusing on programs that will provide alternatives to violence in these underfunded communities.”

The national march is being led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived the February 14 deadly shooting by Nikolas Cruz. Still going strong in memory of the 17 deceased students and staff who were killed, the student activists continue to push forward with consistent protests and initiatives to get not only themselves, but the youth of the nation involved.

In Chicago, students are partnering up with prominent and strict advocates for gun control.

Marley Rosario, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Chicago, spoke about their plans on their local talk show, Windy City Live. “We’re meeting with Father Pfleger to talk about how our coalition will work together, because he’s working on ending gun violence in Chicago just like we are.”

“I think what’s lost on a lot of adults, especially lawmakers, is that their job is to protect students, and if they can’t do that, then it’s time they give up their seats,” Rosario said.

Residents can expect to see an estimated 800 students from area schools participating in Saturday’s march in Chicago.