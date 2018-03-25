On Saturday Carmelo Anthony revealed he helped 4,500 Baltimore-area students get to the Washington DC March for Our Lives rally.

The Oklahoma City Thunder forward, who spent some of his youth growing up in Baltimore, set things up to bus kids who wanted to take part in the gun control protest. He felt that it was important they make their voices heard in the battle against gun violence.

Reporters had asked Carmelo Anthony if he was involved in the protest and he joked that he couldn’t be because he was stuck talking to reporters. He then explained his part.

“I helped out in Baltimore and the city of Baltimore to send 4,500 kids to DC for the march,” Anthony shared. “Almost 80-90 buses from Baltimore to D.C.”

He went on to praise the students for their enthusiasm as well as their willingness to get involved in such an important issue calling it “a special moment.”

Carmelo Anthony was asked if activism would be part of his post-basketball life and he said that he doesn’t need to wait for his basketball career to be over to do something.

“Either you do it or you don’t,” he stated. “It’s not something that you look forward or have to plan it out. It’s something that should come natural. So I think I’ll always be active when it comes to activism and speaking up.”

The NBA is filled with voices that encourage activism and peaceful community protest in favor of gun control as well as voices against police brutality against minorities. An example of this is the Sacramento Kings response to the protests held by the community following the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark at the hands of police officers in that city last week.

“On Sunday we had a horrific, horrific tragedy in our community, and on behalf of the players, the executive’s ownership and the entire Kings family, I, first of all, wanted to express our deepest sympathies to the family,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said. “What happened was absolutely horrific. We are so very sorry, so very sorry for your loss.”