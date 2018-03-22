Yet another University of Alabama student posted a racist video online, adding to a troubling trend at the school.

It was earlier this year that a sorority girl’s racist MLK day rant went viral. The school responded in a tweet on Wednesday acknowledging the existence of the new video saying:

It is regrettable this person has engaged in this behavior. It will be even more regrettable if she is determined to be a student at UA. This repulsive behavior will not and cannot be tolerated. Racism has no place at UA. It will be reported to the Office of Student Conduct. — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) March 20, 2018

The University president, Stuart Bell, said in an email Wednesday afternoon to Al.com that the student is no longer enrolled at the school but that doesn’t ease the concerns of the students there.

Social media user @Kimberly_Monet asked the University about safeguards to protect students of color.

Well y’all need to do something. Because we all know that POC are not safe in the presence of racists. And i would hope you take the safety of your students seriously. — Kimberly Monèt (@Kimberly_Monet) March 21, 2018

Sorority girl gone racist

University of Alabama student Harley Barber was caught in two Instagram videos hurling the n-word and racist slurs.

In one video where she gleefully chanted the n-word in a car while surrounded by giggling girlfriends, she noted that she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

The sorority was swift to respond on their Twitter account:

Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the community. Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell issued the following statement, which was shared to the university’s Twitter account:

“In light of the racist and disturbing videos posted by one of our students on social media, I want to express my personal disgust and disappointment.

Like many of you, I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them. The actions of this student do not represent the larger student body or the values of our University, and she is no longer enrolled here.

We hold our students to much higher standards, and we apologize to everyone who has seen the videos and been hurt by this hateful, ignorant and offensive behavior. This is not who we are; it is unacceptable and unwelcome here at UA. These types of incidents affect community members differently. If you have been impacted and would like additional support, please access resources here that are available to you on our campus.

Over the last year, I have had conversations with many of you who shared your UA experiences with me. You have voiced your pride in the progress we have made, but we still have much work to do. I want to thank all of the students, faculty and staff who met today to have conversations about this event and the steps we can take, individually and collectively, to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus. You have my commitment and the commitment of our leadership team to sustain progress and address directly any issues that arise.

I know you join me in taking a stand against this and all reprehensible behavior. As members of this community, we are a family and this is our home. Everyone has a right to feel safe and welcome here.”

Barber was also been banned from Rounders, the bar where she filmed herself in a bathroom proclaiming that she hated n*ggers.