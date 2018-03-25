Killer Mike sat down with NRA TV host Colion Noir and defended gun ownership yesterday, the same day at the march for Our Lives protests swept the nation and it didn’t go over well with many fans.

The Run the Jewels rapper described himself as “very pro-Second Amendment” in the interview and claimed—and condemned—those, including celebrities, who he says are joining the anti-gun movement only because it aligns with the progressive agenda.

“You can’t continue to be the lackey,” he stated. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement because you have never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

He also spoke of how he discouraged his children from taking part in the school walkouts that happened earlier this month.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you—if you walk out that school, walk out my house…’ We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does, because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

He ended the interview saying, “We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don’t get a trophy. In real life, the cops don’t come on time. In real life, depending on where you live, you’re not gonna have the time to try to logic your way out of something.”

The fan reaction was swift and while much of it was negative, there were some who praised him for his views and willingness to speak out.

Tariq Nasheed tweeted, “I love Killer Mike.Thats my brother. He made some excellent points about Black gun ownership. The problem is, he is talking about it on the NRA platform & the NRA could give LESS THAN A DAMN about protecting Black people’s 2nd Amendment rights. Ask the family of Philando Castille.”

Ben Jealous, who is running for Governor of Maryland, also tweeted about the interview. “Dear @KillerMike, Before you mention Jordan Davis again, please talk to @lucymcbath. Before you defend the NRA again, please consider #PhilandoCastile. Before you double down again, please reverse course. We’ve all buried too many too young. The ground is full.”

Shaun King also had a little something to say, “Brother, I have to respond publicly because your NRA video was public. 1. They aren’t simply a news platform. 2. They’ve abandoned us many times over. 3. They’ve targeted & threatened & cruelly insulted us many times over. @KillerMike – I love you. You played yourself.”

Twitter user Mike Ziemer had a little different take, he said, “There is a very intelligent conversation that needs to be had to improve our country, but that conversation needs to take into account all view points. People like @KillerMike speaking out have completely different reasons to own guns than others will. All sides should be heard.”

Killer Mike wasn’t into accepting criticism for what he had to say on NRA TV. On Instagram, the rapper posted, “My Opinions on Black Gun Ownership are based on the brutal history my people share with this country. Read and research #RobertFWilliams #NegrosWithGuns until u do u cannot be an ally of mine or possibly understand my personal perspective. Love and Respect to all.”

