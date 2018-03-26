Memphis pastor Thaddeus Matthews is the unconventional pastor cussing up a storm on social media and now he’s speaking out about the judgment he’s received from posting a pic of him laying his head on the bosom of a woman he says is an admirer of his.

But if you think you’ll shame Matthews, into praying for forgiveness about the pic or any of the videos he’s posted, you’re wrong.

He took to his Instagram congregation to set the record straight and Matthews had a lot to say.

You got a problem?

“When did so call straight men start having a problem with a man laying his head on some t*tties? A pastor is just a man no more no less but in the traditional church you have been taught that the pastor is not suppose to be manly which is the reason most of them are sneaking around. I’m glad when I see a man doing what a man is suppose to do in admiring and having desire for a woman. Some are you fake ass church folk are [email protected] until you are no earthly good.”

“I think some of you men have a problem with one of my fans dropping by my office and I’m laying my head on her t*tties. When did men start having problems with another man laying his head on some t*tties. I’m a man, I’m a pastor yes. If your pastor does not admire a beautiful woman, he must admire a beautiful man.”

In the photo, someone Matthews identifies as a fan and calls “Cookie” are seen getting very comfortable with his head close to her chest. But the pastor feels there’s nothing abnormal or out of the ordinary and in his reaction to the reactions about the image, he expresses his sentiment colorfully.

“Please understand that pastors are men too. And you need to understand when I’m on this page it’s all about business, it’s all about marketing, it’s all about branding. It ain’t all about the church! I am a pastor who happens to be a television talk show host. So, I don’t give a F*** what you think! I like p****, I like women and I’m gonna keep on like it! And if you ain’t getting none, try to get some. You might like it!”

Name has come up before

Matthews leads Naked Truth Liberation and Empowerment Ministries, and also has his own gospel-oriented talk show. However, he is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, he was arrested for harassment when he was accused of harassing a victim on his show and posted nude photos of the unidentified person on his social media accounts, according to WMAC-TV. Also, in 2014, he was sued for defamation when another pastor said he made false statements against him.