Remember when Tiffany Haddish said Beyonce saved the day and stopped her from beating down a broad at Bey’s party? Well there’s much more to that crazy tale that Haddish has been holding in! Haddish just spilled out all the juicy details about that night to GQ.

A bit(e) of drama

As it goes, Haddish posted a cute pic with Beyonce’ from that party night in December and said a girl (an actress who she does not name) actually bit Bey in the face.

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish told GQ, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

The woman and Haddish crossed paths several more times at the part that night, according to the article, until it became confrontational. Incensed, Haddish pulls Beyonce’ to the side to talk about it.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight!’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

“There’s people out here biting Beyoncé!” she proclaims.

Hilarious.

Well Haddish held that story in as long as she could and in true Tiffany Haddish form, it’s a funny tale that she’ll no doubt insert into her comedy act. Now we will have to find out, Who Bit Beyonce?” But if Haddish can’t hold water, she may name drop that actress soon enough!

On a Roll and On the Run

Haddish is that girl and definitely the friend you want by your side if something pops off. She’s on a roll after becoming the break-out star of Girls Trip and her new besties Bey and Jay are on the run – probably running away from that check-biting chick!

Anyhow Beyonce and Jay-Z are going on the ‘On the Run 2’ Tour starting July 30 in Philadelphia.

“They will tour together starting this summer,” an insider confirmed to People.com. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

According the People.com source, Beyonce and Jay-Z will be joined on the highly anticipated tour by their children—daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 8 months. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”

An opening act

And while we’re super excited about getting our coins together for On the Run 2, what we really want to know is if Beyonce can give Tiffany Haddish a second chance and invite the in-demand comedian to be their opening act.

Last Friday DJ Khaled released his new single, “Top Off” featuring Beyonce, Jay Z and Future.

And Beyonce appeared to have a few things she wanted to get off of her chest about Tiffany Haddish.

“If they’re tryna party with the queen/ They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” Bey rapped on the DJ Khaled single.

It was just last month that Tiffany Haddish was on TV One’s Uncensored and she discussed meeting Beyonce and Jay Z. She told the story of how when Jay was talking to a woman who happened to touch him on the chest when “Beyoncé came walking up like… ‘Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”

The diss on the DJ Khaled single is being considered by many as Queen Bey’s response to the interview and Tiffany doesn’t seem to mind one bit.

“I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me,” Haddish posted on Twitter. “Just know I will sign A NDA any day for Beyoncé.”

