Will Smith is living his best life, being an upstart social media life coach and checking all kinds of achievements off his bucket list. To add to that, he got salsa lessons from Marc Anthony while sailing around South Beach.

Smith met up with Anthony on a yacht in Miami after the singer performed at the Ultra Music Festival. The two are long-time friends and in a video posted online, Anthony showed the 49-year-old some salsa moves – and they were grooving!

Smith captioned the video “#bucketlist.”

The two can be seen swaying and moving, doing fancy footwork as Anthony instructs Smith on how to get down and dig in to really feel the groove. Smith, for his part, seems to have really gotten jiggy wit it!

You could hear the men screaming, “Arriba, arriba!”

Smith was in Miami and performed his hit Miami at the Ultra Music Festival.

Will Doing the Most

Will Smith has become one to follow after ongoing coverage of his social media posts. Both Philly.com and even the BBC have taken notice of how popular the Fresh Prince, But those who have been following Smith for some time, none of this was a surprise.

While the A-list actor may be known for his place in hip-hop history and television and film, what makes him stand out in the social media sphere is his commitment to championing mental health and emotional intelligence.

In February, The Hollywood Reporter rated Smith as no. 1 on its Top Actors chart, which is a ranking of the most popular stars on social media. His Instagram run began as a walkup to the December release of his Netflix film Bright, but the postings kept up afterward.

Among the gems from his posts:

“Seek those who fan your flames”

Or how about some advice from Arnold Schwarzenegger?

But sometimes he just plays with Crocodiles.

So far, Smith has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 10 million on Instagram. His new National Geographic Channel 10-part series, One Strange Rock, debuts Monday.