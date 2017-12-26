Will Smith teases wife Jada Pinkett Smith for doing ‘too much’ for Christmas

Will Smith took to Instagram this Christmas to let the world know that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, does “too much” for the holidays.

The holidays started, for the Smiths, with some Christmas sweaters before Jada took them all out on sleigh rides for caroling. And Will couldn’t help tease his wife about it, taking to Instagram with a joking plea for help.

Ugly, itchy sweaters

“Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly A** Sweaters for Christmas… She’s Doin’ Too Much! And she’s just gettin’ Started,” Will posted, along with a picture of himself in said ugly sweater.

In a second post, he joked about the itchiness of the sweaters, alongside a picture of the whole family in their Christmas gear.

“Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start itchin’! I’m starting to feel it already,” he wrote.

Check out some of the pictures from the Smith family Christmas below.