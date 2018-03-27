Jennifer Withers is upset that her 26-year-old son Collin Thomas was taken by police and thrown in jail until Thomas’ roommate, Austin, Tex., serial bomber Mark Conditt died.

Withers said her son, who is Black, had no idea his roomie was the bomber and told the Associated Press that last week on his way home from work, a group of officers “flew at him” and arrested him. She said kept him in custody where he was questioned at length by SWAT officers about Conditt and the Austin bombings.

Conditt died after he detonated a bomb, killing himself in his car after police surrounded the vehicle following after weeks of feverishly searching the city for the suspect. Two people were killed, many others injured and the bombings put the city under siege.

Withers said her son lived with Conditt but had no knowledge of his devious plans. Thomas was held overnight and eventually released but Withers said the police failed to notify her of his whereabouts.

Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana refutes the claim that Thomas was forcibly taken in for custody and says he also has never been formally charged with any crime.

Thomas regularly attended the Christian church where Conditt was a member and had lived with him for three months after church friends introduced the two. His mom says they hit it off.

They “seemed to get along fine,” she said, but admits she never met her son’s so-called friend Conditt.

“Collin said they all would sit around and chat and talk,” Withers said.

Who Was Mark Anthony Conditt?

The bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device just as authorities closed in, police said.

Here are five things to know about the suspect, who police describe as a 24-year-old white male.

Mark Anthony Conditt, of Pflurgerville, Texas, has been identified as the bombing suspect by CNN. TMZ reports that he was homeschooled by his mother and seemed to be contemplating going on some sort of mission. His mother wrote on social media, “He’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do … maybe a mission trip.” He reportedly went to Austin Community College.

It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone. Even though the bombing suspect has died, authorities are still investigating to see if he had any help with his deadly attacks.

The Austin bomber killed two people. Anthony Stephan House, the first victim, was reportedly a family man and loving father to an eight-year-old daughter before his life was tragically cut short by a package bomb. Police identified Draylen Mason as the 17-year-old musician that was killed in a second attack. The Violin Channel reports that Draylen Mason was an honor roll bass student at the East Austin College Prep. Mason was also a member of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Austin Youth Orchestra and the Austin Soundwaves.

Fedex explosion related to Austin bombings. While the first four bombings didn’t use any mailing services, the bomber seemed to have been ready to step up his attacks by utilizing the Fedex delivery system.

Even though the suspected Austin bomber is dead, the city remains on high alert. Authorities don’t know if the bombing suspect sent other packages prior to killing himself.