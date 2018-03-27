Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper called out Heineken for having a “terribly racist” advertisement, and the company has has apparently heard him and decided to pull it.

The 24-year-old rap star called out Heineken for a commercial that ends with the slogan ‘Sometimes lighter is better’ which he believes is a subliminally racist message, if not just completely tone deaf.

READ MORE: Chance the Rapper is now a weatherman?

In the ad, a bartender spots a woman staring sadly at a glass of wine when he decides to slide her the light beer Heineken, which whizzes past a Black woman standing at the bar, a Black guitar player and a Black model before finally reaching her.

Then the ad ends with the slogan: “Sometimes lighter is better,” as the final shot shows the woman with the Heineken surrounded by white men.

Chance clearly was not feeling the advertisement, and while he admitted he didn’t want to tweet about it, he felt compelled to do so.

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

READ MORE: Migos caught in lawsuit over 2015 concert chaos

He continued:

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Chance’s tweets skyrocketed on the Twitter network and a buzz about the commercial and disappointed viewers was evident in social media’s response.

According to Indy100, the company’s spokesperson decided to reply to the accusation and have seemingly taken some type of responsibility for their lack of judgment in a brief statement sent via email.

READ MORE: 6 times Real Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann was racist AF

“For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us,” its statement reads. “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer—we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”

Recently, several companies including Dove soap and and H&M have tread thin ice when it comes to advertisements, but are they becoming more noticeable or are we just seeing more clearly these days?

Check the video below.