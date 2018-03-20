Ever since Real Housewives of Atlanta debuted, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has exhibited some questionable behavior. She started off as a married man’s mistress and went on to marry NFL baller, Kroy Biermann after meting him on the show. Now, she’s taking heat for racist comments she made about Nene Leakes and it prompted us to take a look back at her history of bad behavior.

Here are 6 times Kim Zolciak-Biermann was racist AF:

She called Kandi Burruss’ neighborhood “ghetto.”

In 2012, Kim caught some heat after she referred to Kandi Burruss’ beautiful neighborhood “ghetto” and “hood.”

She said Kandi “doesn’t need sun” because of her darker complexion.

When Zolciak-Biermann first saw Kandi’s indoor pool, she made a quip abut her complexion. “Well, you don’t need sun. That’s perfect for you!”

#Roachgate.

When Kim’s daughter, Brielle, posted a video from Nene’s bathroom and pointed out that a cockroach she spotted, Nene went H.A.M. and accused the entire Biermann family of being racists. “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pu**y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake ti**ies and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner. Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK#thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”

Now, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has threatened to sue Nene Leakes over her comments and insists her family has been victimized by death threats and unwelcome visitors at her home’s gates.

The “chicken” comment.

Back in season one, Kim Zolciak-Biermann said that she had better things to do than hang out with her cast mates. “I don’t want to sit around with Nene and eat chicken,” she quipped. Really, Kim?

Harsh words for Neffe.

In 2015, Kim Zolciak-Biermann was in a super heated battle with Keyshia Cole’s sister Neffe, and referred to her as a “BET bitch.”

Her racist defense.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has defended herself from racist allegations by using the most racist tagline we can think of. “I don’t see color.”

Girl, bye.