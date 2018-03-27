The Seattle Seahawks cut backup quarterback Trevone Boykin after accusations in a report published Tuesday that he choked his girlfriend and broke her jaw, the New York Post is reporting.

Mansfield, Texas, police are investigating Trevone Boykin, after reports surfaced Tuesday of the violent attack last week against his girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey.

Bailey reportedly woke up in a pool of blood.

She told WFAA that the incident unfolded after she refused to unlock her phone and show Trevone Boykin her text messages.

“So he goes into a choke,” Bailey told the station. “I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out.”

Bailey continued explaining to the station that she remembered collapsing.

“I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor,” she told WFAA. “My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey told the television station that Trevone Boykin dragged her to the bathtub, where he tried to clean her up. He then drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center for treatment and there, both were separated for questioning by authorities, she said.

Her jaw was broken in two places.

Hours after the report aired the Seahawks let Boykin go, ESPN reported.

Boykin said in a statement to the NFL Network that Bailey’s allegations are untrue.

“I want to be clear that the story is false,” Boykin said in the statement. “The police have taken statements from the accuser, another witness and me. All of these statements confirm that I was not involved in the physical altercation.”

The statement continued, “This woman has lied about me and it has cost me my job.” Boykin added, “This person has fabricated a story and I am suffering the consequences. I will let the legal system run its course and I know I will be vindicated.”

Boykin and Bailey have dated since high school, WFAA reported.