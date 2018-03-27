Serena Williams recently made her comeback on the tennis court but now we’ll get a behind the scenes look into what she was up to in a new HBO Being Serena docuseries.

Slated for May 2, HBO dropped the trailer for the series that takes viewers on a journey into Williams’ life as a newlywed, a new mom, her health struggles and her rise back to being a dominating force on the tennis court.

An inside look

“Being Serena will provide viewers unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, new motherhood and marriage, while documenting her journey back to supremacy on the court,” HBO said in a statement.

“Viewers will experience her life from every angle as the intimate first-person show delves into her landmark career, family life and expanding role as a businesswoman and investor in the worlds of tech, fashion, fitness and philanthropy.”

There’s much to talk about in Serena’s life like when the tennis pro, who is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian shared scary post-partum moments that many women on Twitter could unfortunately relate how doctors can sometimes be dismissive when treating Black women. Williams has said publicly that she almost died while giving birth to her daughter Alexis.

This personal project will likely give us a deeper understanding of what she’s been going through.

“HBO is honored to work with Serena Williams on such a personal project,” says Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination. With our partners at IMG, we look forward to giving viewers a revealing, behind-the- scenes portrait of her life on and off the court.”

The pathway

It will be interesting to get a closer look into Williams like since Mark Shapiro, Co-President of WME and IMG, called Williams’ life story “one of a hero’s journey.”

“Serena Williams is a force unlike any other,” Shapiro said. “Her entire life is one of the hero’s journey, and it has been a privilege to work with her as she enters this next phase. HBO was an incredible partner in developing a unique look into Serena’s world, and we look forward to sharing this all-access story with the world in May.”

Check out the teaser trailer and the series debuts Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. and new episodes will air every Wednesday.