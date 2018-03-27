The half-brother of civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton was arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing of a 23-year-old woman Sunday night.

Kenneth Glasgow was reportedly riding in a car with another man Jamie Towns, when Towns pursued and confronted Breunia Jennings. According to Al.com, Jennings allegedly stole Towns’ car but instead of calling police, authorities said, he took up the issue himself and together with Glasgow they went to find her.

It’s unclear if Glasgow had knowledge or not of what Towns intended to do. Towns allegedly shot Jennings in the head. She died at the scene.

Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish said: “Instead of him notifying law enforcement, he took matter in his own hands and jumped in Mr. Glasgow’s vehicle to find Breunia Jennings.”

During a court appearance Glasgow questioned the charges against him, maintaining that he was not responsible for Jennings death, according to the Dothan Eagle.

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” Glasgow said. “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”

READ MORE: Sharpton pledges on show to attend funeral of Sacramento police shooting victim

Glasgow, 52, had been working in support of prisoners rights after being released from jail a few years ago. He also collaborated at times with Sharpton to support community events.

An official with the Dothan Police Department said both men were arrested and booked.

Sharpton is currently working with Stephon Clark’s family to get answers behind the killing of the 22-year-old man who was shot by police in his grandmother’s backyard while holding a cell phone.

Sharpton Showing Support

Sharpton has made a promise to attend the funeral of Stephon Clark and vowed to do what he can to help the family find justice for the killing of the 22-year-old by Sacramento police.

On Sunday, during his MSNBC show PoliticsNation, Sharpton said he planned to attend Clark’s funeral, scheduled for Thursday, after family attorneyspace“> Benjamin Crump asked him to be there.

On the spot

READ MORE: Video released of fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark “All he loved was his children”

“They’re very hopeful, the family of Stephon Clark, that you will be available to come on Thursday to help properly eulogize him,” Crump said.

Sharpton replied laughing: “Well, I’m going to try my best to be there since you said it on television. But I told the mother I would do what I could and I intend to be there on Thursday.”

Community Supports Clark

Community members are rallying behind Clark’s family after the 22-year-old was shot 20 times by Sacramento cops in his grandmother’s backyard, in response to a report of car burglaries in the area. Police said Clark had a gun but it later turned out he had a cellphone in his hand.

“Certainly this case has not gotten the national attention that I think it deserves,” Sharpton said on PoliticsNation. “Twenty shots at an unarmed man. I immediately was alarmed by this.”

READ MORE: Schoolgirls Abducted by Boko Haram Return Home