Civil Rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has made a promise to attend the funeral of Stephon Clark and vowed to do what he can to help the family find justice for the killing of the 22-year-old by Sacramento police.

On Sunday, during his MSNBC show PoliticsNation, Sharpton said he planned to attend Clark’s funeral, scheduled for Thursday after family attorneyspace“> Benjamin Crump asked him to be there.

On the spot

“They’re very hopeful, the family of Stephon Clark, that you will be available to come on Thursday to help properly eulogize him,” Crump said.

Sharpton replied laughing: “Well, I’m going to try my best to be there since you said it on television. But I told the mother I would do what I could and I intend to be there on Thursday.”