Here is The Download for March 26.

TheGrio was at March For Our Lives rally– which took the nation by storm. Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School were joined by more than a million people across the country to demand congress takes action on gun control.

Naomi Wadler delivered a powerful speech. And we spoke with Jaion Hemsley, 17, a shooting survivor with a message for the nation.

Rapper, Killer Mike, left many confused with his NRATV interview. He received a lot of backlash for his stance on gun ownership and his remarks towards the youth protesting for gun reform.

And Alicia Keys is producing Alvin Ailey’s biopic.