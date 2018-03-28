As a Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, I’m programmed to believe that Ohio is the worst state ever.

Ohio does indeed suck, but that’s on some college rivalry shit: Florida is the actual Worst State Ever. Just like Geoffrey Butler taking a marathon shortcut was the shame of his nation, the entire state is the shame of our nation.

Florida somehow manages to be worse than Mississippi, itself a trashbag state. I’m certainly not the only one who thinks so.

No other state makes headlines ad nauseam over shit ranging from comical to absurd to reprehensible, only for everyone to say, “Yep, there’s Florida Florida-ing again.” When folks wanted to boycott Florida following the George Zimmerman verdict, I disregarded the fact that it’s actually the stupidest suggestion ever and actually considered it. I wasn’t even mad when Russia’s president Vladimir Putin showed off a video of how the country is capable of nuking Florida.

Even Atlanta took a shot at it in its second season premiere with the “Florida Man,” a mythical racist killer redneck who personifies all the bullshit from the state.

Here’s just a (far from exhaustive) list of all the reasons Florida is a raging chemical factory fire: