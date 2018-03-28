R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend says he kept a 14-year-old girl as a “sex pet,” adding to multiple allegations of sexual improprieties with underaged girls that have dogged the R&B singer for years.

In a new BBC documentary about the beleaguered singer titled “R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,” Kitti Jones, 34, claims that Kelly forced the young girl to have sex with her during their two-year relationship starting in 2011, reports Business Insider.

Jones said the girl was “groomed” by Kelly and taught how to sexually perform and satisfy him and she says she was ordered to have sex with others more than 10 times.

READ MORE: Reversal of damages in Korryn Gaines case being sought, despite jury finding of liability

Jones claims that Kelly made the little girl crawl on the floor toward her and performed oral sex on her.

“This is my f—ing pet. I trained her,” Kelly reportedly said. “She’s going to teach you how to be with me.”

Jones said: “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say, and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his ‘pets.'”

Kelly has been accused multiple times of grooming young girls for sex and having underage sex with them.

Jerhonda Pace, said that Kelly took her virginity at age 16 and he had another woman groom her and show her how to sexually satisfy Kelly.

“The trainer — it’s a woman — and she trains you to please him sexually,” she said on the daytime talk show The Real. “She trained me for everything I was doing. She told me how to please him and she also taught me what I like.”

READ MORE: Woman admits sex with R. Kelly at 16, claims he abused and spit on her

Pace went on to describe how Kelly was physically abusive and would sometimes lock the women living with him in a room for days. She was able to escape by telling Kelly that she wanted to grab a pair of shoes from her uncle’s house to prepare for a party. She then ran away with nothing but a cell phone.

Kelly however has eluded prosecution of these claims for years. In 2008, he was found not guilty of child pornography charges and in 1998 he settled a case with 15-year-oldTiffany Hawkins with whom he allegedly had a relationship.

In the new documentary, an ex-manager Rocky Bivens, goes on the record about R. Kelly and late singer Aaliyah’s secret marriage, admitting that she attended a secret wedding ceremony between the two. She was only 15 at the time.

Jones said Kelly is “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally.” She added: “I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he’s taking control over other people.”

Kelly’s reps did not respond to the BBC’s request for an interview.

READ MORE: Sanaa Lathan denies biting Beyonce but Tiffany Haddish reportedly says she’s the culprit